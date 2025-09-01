Dodgers Sign Veteran in Surprising Reunion for Stretch Run: Reports
According to multiple reports Monday, the Dodgers are signing pitcher Andrew Heaney, who was recently let go by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post, who was first to report the news on Twitter/X, reports that Heaney will be assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He will still be eligible to join the Dodgers later this month and in October on a postseason roster.
Heaney, a 34-year-old left-hander, was 5-10 with a 5.39 ERA in 26 games (23 starts) for the Pirates this season.
In Nov. 2021, the Dodgers signed Heaney to a free-agent contract. The following season he went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) in Los Angeles. He also made one relief appearance in the Dodgers' four-game National League Division Series loss to the San Diego Padres; Heaney allowed one run in three innings.
More news: Brother of Dodgers Co-Owner, Former MLB Pitcher, Dies at 76
Now, three years later, he's back for what will technically be a third tour of duty with the Dodgers. At the 2014 Winter Meetings, the Miami Marlins traded Heaney to the Dodgers, who quickly flipped him to the Angels for Howie Kendrick.
Heaney was designated for assignment last Tuesday, and released three days later. His minor league contract with the Dodgers might not cost more than the major league minimum if he is promoted, and even less if he remains in Oklahoma City. The Pirates still owe Heaney the remainder of their one-year, $5.25 million contract.
Heaney is 56-72 with a 4.55 ERA in 229 games (208 starts) with the Marlins (2014), Angels (2015-21), New York Yankees (2021), Dodgers (2022), Texas Rangers (2023-24) and Pirates (2025).
More to come on this story from Dodgers on SI.