Dodgers' Miguel Rojas Had A Surprising Pick For 'MVP' of Home Run Derby
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández defeated Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to win the Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field on Monday night. Hernández was one of eight competitors in the three-round derby, which took on a new format this year.
Hernández hit 19 home runs in the first round, one more than hometown favorite Adolis García, to qualify for the semifinal. The semifinal proved to be a close contest between Hernández and Alec Bohm, with Hernández edging Bohm 2-1 in the swing-off. Hernández advanced to the Finals alongside Witt, where he beat Witt 14-13 to win the title.
While Hernández won the derby, Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas called teammate Tyler Glasnow the "MVP" of the Home Run Derby.
“I got a mention, a special mention, to Tyler Glasnow," Rojas told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain on Dodgers Dugout Live. "I called Tyler Glasnow the MVP of the night. He was with Teo the whole night, and right next to him throughout every round, every time out."
Unlike several of his teammates, Glasnow is not married and does not have kids yet, which made it easier for him to stay by Hernández's side and cheer him on throughout the Derby.
"I’ve never been an All-Star but I can really tell how hard it is to stay that late when you're supposed to be having a break," Rojas told McKain. "A lot of people were talking about, ‘Where’s the rest of the guys?’ They got to understand that they have families and they have a bunch of people there. But Tyler Glasnow was right next to Teo for the whole round.”
Hernández was of course the player who won the Derby, becoming the first-ever Dodger to do so. Still, it was a great show of teamwork seeing Glasnow support Hernández the whole time.
This is only the first year that Glasnow and Hernández have been teammates and on the Dodgers, and yet Glasnow was there to root for Hernández on his way to winning the Derby.