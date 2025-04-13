Dodgers' Mookie Betts Says He's By Far the Better Athlete Over Shohei Ohtani
The Los Angeles Dodgers have no shortage of star power on their roster, but perhaps the thing that gives the team sustained success is the competitive edge in the clubhouse.
Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani are both incredibly talented baseball players. Ohtani is the reigning National League MVP and creator of the 50-home run, 50-stolen bases club in MLB, but Betts believes he is a much better athlete overall.
The Athletic recently posed the question to a few Dodgers players as to which phenom is more athletic, and the outfielder turned shortstop wasted no time in his response.
“Me,” Betts said. “Not even close.”
Betts stands at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds while Ohtani is a towering 6-foot-3, 210 pounds. Ohtani is also a world class pitcher when he is healthy enough to be on the mound.
“If we’re talking about does he run fast, does he jump high and stuff, Shohei would win that,” Betts said. “But, as far as like, pure coordination skills, I don’t think it’s remotely close. I feel like it’s just what I do. It’s just what God blessed me with.”
Ohtani pitches and hits — at a three-time unanimous MVP level — while Betts has done the unthinkable and moved from the outfield to shortstop.
Betts is also an MVP in bowling when he is off the diamond. He has bowled a perfect 300 a few times in his life, including doing so on his 30th birthday.
Star pitcher Tyler Glasnow noted this in his response to The Athletic's question, but remained still undecided.
“I think if you define being athletic as picking up whatever sport and being good at it, I’d say Mookie,” Glasnow said. “But Shohei just has the freakish ability to be dominant. So it’s hard. It’s kind of a mixed bag answer.”
Betts did his best to put the debate to rest by defining in his own terms what constitutes athletic prowess.
"If you can play any sport and understand how your body moves, you should be able to put it in decent spots to be successful, no matter where you are on the field," Betts said.
