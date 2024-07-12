Dodgers Move Down in National MLB Power Rankings
Amid a four-game losing streak — the last three at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies — the Los Angeles Dodgers dropped one spot in the latest edition of Newsweek's national MLB power rankings, sliding from No. 3 to No. 4 overall.
The Phillies remain in first place, the Cleveland Guardians are second, and the Baltimore Orioles are third.
The Dodgers finished 2-4 during their last week of play as injury issues continue to plague the team. The Dodgers did win their series against the Milwaukee Brewers, but lost recent series against the NL West rival Arizona Diamondbacks and the Phillies, the best team in MLB by wins and losses.
The sweep at the hands of the Phillies — the cumulative score was Phillies 19, Dodgers 4 — showed the Dodgers aren't ready to compete with MLB's best. This is of course a disheartening reality call for a team that went all-in during the offseason in hopes of bringing home another World Series title.
Of course, the results could certainly be different if the Dodgers were healthier. Several stars are missing for the Dodgers, including eight-time MLB All-Star Mookie Betts, who is recovering from a fractured hand.
The Dodgers' rotation is also riddled with injuries as starters Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Clayton Kershaw, and Walker Buehler are on the injured list, along with relievers Ryan Brasier, Joe Kelly, Brusdar Graterol, and Michael Grove.
The Dodgers travel to Detroit for three games against the Tigers starting Friday. The team will then part for the MLB All-Star break, a much-needed respite for the team to hopefully get healthier and prepare for their postseason run.