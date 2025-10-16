Dodgers Tabbed as Best Fit for Superstar Outfielder in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers have proven they can afford free agency's biggest stars in recent years, and this offseason may be no different.
FanSided's Robert Murray named the Dodgers as a prime landing spot for the Chicago Cubs' Kyle Tucker, who is set to enter free agency following the conclusion of the World Series.
Tucker is one of MLB's biggest stars, and will certainly fetch a high price after his solid 2025 season. He has made the All-Star Game in each of the last four seasons, posting an OPS north of .800 in every season since the 2019. He has struggled with injury over the past two seasons, though has still hit more than 20 home runs every year since 2021.
"Tucker is this winter’s biggest fish, and he’ll command a massive payday in the $400 million range," wrote Murray. "He can hit. He plays stellar defense in the outfield. He can run the bases at a high level. Yes, while he struggled at times this season, most of those issues can be traced to a fractured finger that he attempted to play through."
"...There will be plenty of teams after Tucker in the offseason, and if the bidding gets crazy, it could be tough for the Cubs to keep him."
Tucker would be a great fit for the Dodgers, as they will be in need of an outfielder come free agency due to their inconsistency in left throughout the season. The Dodgers signed Michael Conforto ahead of the 2025 season to play in left field, however he was massively underwhelming throughout the regular season and hasn't been included in any of the Dodgers' three playoff rosters thus far.
The All-Star plays a league average defense, and can slide into right field while Teoscar Hernandez mans left field, the position he played for the Dodgers in 2024.
The Dodgers are already loaded with talent heading into next season, as they will retain all of their primary stars from this season, and the addition of one of baseball's best hitters in Kyle Tucker would keep them as championship contenders for a long time.
Spotrac values Tucker at a 10-year, $400 million contract, though, so the Dodgers will need to pay him a large sum of money before any of that can happen.
