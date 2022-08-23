Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Set to Return for Dodgers

In a season full of injuries to the Dodgers pitching staff, the Dodgers have slowly made it past the hurdle and are expecting returns from many of their key players. Dustin May made his emphatic return against the Marlins, while Clayton Kershaw, Brusdar Gratetol and now Blake Treinen are trending towards a timely return.

Treinen had actually taken a step back during his rehab, causing him to miss five months of games from a shoulder injury. Treinen continued taking his rehab one day at a time and now his return comes at a good time for the Dodgers.

Treinen was expected to make a rehab appearance with the OKC Dodgers on Sunday, but now Treinen is slated to make his return to the Dodgers bullpen Sept. 1 (via The OC Register). Roughly the same time Graterol and Kershaw should be making their way back to the lineup.

Prior to his injury, Treinen appeared in just three games this season with a 3.00 ERA. The former All-Star hasn't played up to his standards, but will add needed depth to the Dodgers pitching.

After the Dodgers struggled against the Brewers, the team quickly bounced back with a series sweep against the Marlins outscoring them 19-4. The Dodgers offense woke up while the pitching unit, powered by a May return, continued to dominate.

With Treinen now slated to make his return, the Dodgers unit is nearing full strength despite the absence of Walker Buehler. Regardless of their loss, the Dodgers are trending in the right direction.