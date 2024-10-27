Dodgers News: Shohei Ohtani Given Massive Injury Update For Game 3 of World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided an update regarding Shohei Ohtani's left shoulder on Sunday afternoon.
Ohtani underwent testing after sliding into second base awkwardly and according to baseball reporter Karl Ravech of ESPN, the designated hitter will be in the lineup for Game 3 on Monday.
Roberts told reporters on Saturday night that Ohtani suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder but his strength and range of motion were both there.
The injury is known as a minor dislocation and there is a possibility that he comes back in the series.
"He bats left, and with a left shoulder injury, if it is just a small tear, that is better than if he were to bat right," said award-winning orthopedic surgeon Robert Landsberg of Hendersonville, Tenn.
Traditionally, the subluxation of the shoulder almost always causes some type of labrum tear. If it is a very mild tear then he could come back in a couple of days and Landsberg would consider him very lucky.
However, if it is anything more than that then it isn't worth the risk and he should be done for the series.
"We really need to see the MRI to see how bad a labral tear there is," Landsberg said. "Also, sometimes there is a bone injury as well."
"If he had a minor subluxation in his left shoulder and bats left, he should be OK," Landsberg added. "A lot depends on how much damage there was. Apparently he felt the shoulder go out of place and go back into place."
As of now, Ohtani is good to go but there could be more updates once Roberts addresses the media later Sunday afternoon.