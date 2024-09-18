Dodgers News: Standout Reliever Says He Wants to Start Again
Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Michael Kopech has emerged as a standout in the bullpen, showcasing his effectiveness and becoming a valuable asset for the team.
However, Kopech hasn't ruled out the possibility of returning to a different role in the future.
As a guest on Foul Territory, Kopech shared that a return to the starting rotation remains on his "wish list."
Kopech explained, "It's up to the organization at this point. I think I've found a good fit in the bullpen but starting, mixing pitches, going deep into games, having a lot of control over the momentum of the game, that's always something that I've really enjoyed doing."
Kopech's journey to the Dodgers has been quite eventful.
Previously regarded as a potential ace for the Chicago White Sox, Kopech spent the last two seasons primarily as a starter. However, injuries and inconsistent performance led to his transition to the bullpen in 2024.
During his time with the White Sox, he struggled with mediocre statistics, including a 4.74 ERA and a 1.351 WHIP across 43.2 innings in the first half of the season.
Since joining the Dodgers, Kopech's performance has drastically improved.
He has posted an impressive 0.95 ERA and a 0.74 WHIP in 19 relief appearances, showcasing his ability to excel in high-leverage situations. His near-untouchable form has made him a key player for the Dodgers and a rising fan favorite.
In the span of just one season, Kopech has experienced a dramatic shift.
He has gone from being part of what could be considered one of the worst teams in modern MLB history to becoming an essential contributor to a team with strong World Series aspirations.
The move to limit Kopech's fastball usage began toward the end of his time with the White Sox, and the Dodgers have continued this approach. General manager Brandon Gomes emphasized the strategy during an interview with The Athletic, saying, “It’s one of the best fastballs in the game out of the pen. And when you start to mix in some secondary there, it’s going to make everything play up.” This adjustment has played a crucial role in Kopech's recent success.
If Kopech hopes to return to a starting role with the Dodgers, he will face increased scrutiny and expectations. Nevertheless, he remains focused on contributing to the team's success, regardless of his role.
“If (starting) is not in the cards, it’s not in the cards,” Kopech said. “I just want to compete and help the team win.”
His willingness to adapt and his current performance suggests that he will continue to be a valuable asset to the Dodgers, whether in the bullpen or potentially as a starter in the future.