Dodgers News: Tommy Edman's Return Continues to Get Pushed Back
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been hit with quite a few injuries to some of their stars to begin the 2025 season, but there's been a troubling update to perhaps one of the most valuable acquisitions the team has made in recent years.
Tommy Edman first tweaked his ankle during the Dodgers' 15-2 rout of the Miami Marlins on April 29. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on May 3 (retroactive to April 30) and his been inactive ever since.
More news: Dodgers Manager Reveals Where He Wants to See Roki Sasaki Improve
Edman was eligible to return May 10, but showed unfortunate signs that he would be sidelined for a little while longer.
The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya recently reported that Edman has been hitting at the Dodgers training facility in Arizona, but manager Dave Roberts claimed that the utility man's ankle isn't responding well to treatment.
“It’s going to take some time,” Roberts said on Sunday.
Unfortunately, the injuries to core Dodgers pieces doesn't stop there.
More news: Former Dodgers All-Star Participating in New Home Run Derby Event
On May 5, Teoscar Hernández ended up leaving the eventual win early with a left groin strain and has was placed on the injured list the next day.
Roberts spoke on his outfielder's Grade 1 strain in his left adductor.
"He’s going to be inactive for a while," Roberts said at the time. "I don’t know a timetable. That’s all contingent on when he starts back up again. Unfortunately, we’re going to lose him for a little bit."
In both Edman and Hernández's absences, there has been an emergence of talent called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Hyeseong Kim was called up a few days after Edman's IL stint and has hit a productive .318 with a pair of RBIs.
James Outman first debuted this season a day after Hernández went down and has a home run, three RBIs and 10 strikeouts in 15 at-bats.
Edman's ability to play all over the diamond and Hernández's power at the plate both be missed while they recover, but hopefully the silver lining can be Kim and Outman furthering their development in The Show.
More news: 3 Dodgers Shoot Up Prospect Rankings as LA Continues to Develop Talent
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.