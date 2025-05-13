3 Dodgers Shoot Up Prospect Rankings as LA Continues to Develop Talent
Three Dodgers saw their names vault up MLB Pipeline's newest Top 100 rankings, including one who landed in the Top 20, and another with the potential to fill an overdue position of need.
Dalton Rushing, the top prospect in the Dodgers organization entering each of the last two seasons, made the leap from No. 25 to No. 15, according to Pipeline. Rushing, 24, was the 40th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.
Although he's blocked at catcher (the position he played as a junior in college) by Will Smith, Rushing has also seen time at left field and first base this season with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He's currently slashing .304/.421/.490 for the Comets.
Rushing was already a consensus Top-30 prospect coming into the 2025 season, according to every major prospect-ranking outlet. When MLB Pipeline updated its rankings to reflect players who graduated from "prospect" status Sunday, Rushing saw his stock improve.
So did Alex Freeland, who jumps from No. 63 to No. 48 on Pipeline's list. The shortstop is slashing .270/.369/.412 at Triple-A Oklahoma City and has only committed one error in 108 chances at his primary position.
Freeland, 23, has also seen time at second and third base this season. The Dodgers' farm system has only produced two starting middle infielders over the last decade.
Corey Seager made two All-Star teams, won a Rookie of the Year award, and World Series MVP honors before leaving in free agency. Gavin Lux was traded to Cincinnati in January and has primarily played left field for the Reds.
Outfielder Zyhir Hope, who's off to a hot start at Class-A Great Lakes, rose from No. 66 to No. 45, giving the Dodgers four prospects in Pipeline's Top 50, along with Great Lakes outfielder Josue De Paula (No. 33).
Hope, 20, is slashing .286/.375/.516 for the Loons. He's hit six home runs and driven in 27 in his first 33 games of 2025.
The Dodgers acquired Hope and pitcher Jackson Ferris from the Chicago Cubs in the trade that sent Michael Busch and Yency Almonte to Chicago in January 2024.
The Dodgers transformed from a team that relied on several homegrown prospects to capture the 2020 World Series into one that relied heavily on free agent acquisitions to repeat as champions in 2024. Player health is always an unknown risk, but the pendulum could be swinging back.
