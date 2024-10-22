Dodgers Notes: Freddie Freeman Injury Update, Major Yankees Announcement, Epic Shohei Ohtani Quote
The Los Angeles Dodgers are just three days away from opening the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium against the New York Yankees. Major League Baseball's two most storied franchises are facing off on the biggest stage in what has a chance to be the most watched World Series ever.
Before Friday, though, there's plenty that has to be sorted out, starting with the health of multiple injured Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman. The All-Star first baseman missed the final two games of the National League Championship Series, but now has a little less than a week to get his ankle ready for Game 1.
In addition to Freeman, there are plenty of great Dodger stories, including an epic Shohei Ohtani quote following the NLCS and a major announcement from the opposing New York Yankees regarding Game 1.
Here's all the latest Dodgers headlines as the World Series nears:
Freddie Freeman Injury Update: Will Dodgers Star Be Ready for World Series?
Dodgers Fans Will Love Shohei Ohtani’s Quote About World Series Immediately After Winning NLCS
Yankees Game 1 Starter Announced for World Series vs Dodgers
How Much Are Tickets for Dodgers vs Yankees World Series?
Dodgers All-Star Can't Wait to Face Yankees in World Series
Albert Pujols Called Dodgers Coach to Approve of Tommy Edman Acquisition at Trade Deadline
Shohei Ohtani Acknowledges Fans in Japan Watching Dodgers Postseason
2 Former Dodgers Top Candidates to Be White Sox Next Manager