Dodgers Notes: LA Adds Infielder, Ex-Dodger Joins Yankees, Steven Kwan Predicted to Join LA
The Los Angeles Dodgers took care of business at home, winning 12-6 against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.
In other news, the Dodgers added a slugger after making a roster move this week, giving the team an additional, healthy bat that comes into the 40-man roster as depth.
A former Dodger, Japanese pitcher Kenta Maeda, is getting another opportunity, as he joined the New York Yankees on a minor league deal.
Maeda served as a long-time member of the Dodgers, giving the team hundreds of innings while playing as a starter or reliever
Now, he gets another chance at making it to the big leagues.
Finally, the Dodgers were expected to land the highly sought-after outfielder Steven Kwan — one of the best defenders and contract hitters in baseball — at the trade deadline. He ended up staying with the Guardians.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Make Roster Move, Add Slugger From NL Rival
Dodgers Were Predicted to Land All-Star Outfielder By 'Everyone in Baseball' at Trade Deadline
Former Dodgers Veteran Pitcher Signs Surprise Deal With Yankees
Dodgers Placing $72 Million Star on Injured List as Injury Woes Continue
Insiders Believe Padres Could Dethrone Dodgers in NL West This Year
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals Why He Gave Up on Mookie Betts Leadoff Experiment
