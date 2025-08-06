Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: LA Adds Infielder, Ex-Dodger Joins Yankees, Steven Kwan Predicted to Join LA

Nelson Espinal

Jul 26, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrates while running the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers took care of business at home, winning 12-6 against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

In other news, the Dodgers added a slugger after making a roster move this week, giving the team an additional, healthy bat that comes into the 40-man roster as depth.

A former Dodger, Japanese pitcher Kenta Maeda, is getting another opportunity, as he joined the New York Yankees on a minor league deal.

Maeda served as a long-time member of the Dodgers, giving the team hundreds of innings while playing as a starter or reliever

Now, he gets another chance at making it to the big leagues.

Finally, the Dodgers were expected to land the highly sought-after outfielder Steven Kwan — one of the best defenders and contract hitters in baseball — at the trade deadline. He ended up staying with the Guardians.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

