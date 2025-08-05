Dodgers Make Roster Move, Add Slugger From NL Rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a roster move on Monday, claiming first baseman Luken Baker from the St. Louis Cardinals and designating right-handed pitcher Jack Little for assignment.
More news: Former Dodgers Veteran Pitcher Signs Surprise Deal With Yankees
Baker made 19 appearances for the Cardinals this season, hitting .235/.366/.324 with two RBIs.
Following the move, he was sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City for the time being.
More news: Insiders Believe Padres Could Dethrone Dodgers in NL West This Year
Little pitched in two games for the Dodgers, throwing a total of three innings. He gave up two runs, one walk, and four hits in his short time with Los Angeles.
The roster move allows the Dodgers to make room for Baker, who can still be called up in case the organization needs a healthy bat.
Baker was a former second-round pick out of TCU, ranking among the top 30 Cardinals prospects for years, though he hasn't managed to get a sustained opportunity in the majors.
More news: Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals Why He Gave Up on Mookie Betts Leadoff Experiment
Instead, he has featured in six total seasons at the Triple-A level, hitting .249/.344/.507 for his career at the minor league level, though this season his slash line is well under his career numbers.
Baker does have impressive power, as he's hit 96 career home runs in 381 Triple-A games. While he likely won't factor for the Dodgers at the MLB level anytime soon, the 28-year-old will work in the minor leagues and hope to provide depth in the event of some injuries to guys in the big leagues.
More news: Dodgers Cut Recently-Acquired Pitcher From Red Sox
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.