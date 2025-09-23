Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: LA Loses Catcher, Reliever Out for Season, Roki Sasaki Decision Incoming

Jun 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) walks on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) walks on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers had an off day after their series win against the San Francisco Giants.

The Atlanta Braves claimed catcher Chuckie Robinson off waivers from the Dodgers over the weekend. Robinson served as the backup to Ben Rortvedt while both Will Smith and Dalton Rushing were injured.

In other news, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman revealed relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol will likely be out for the rest of the season. Graterol hasn't pitched for the Dodgers in 2025 due to injury.

"It hasn't gone as smoothly as he would like, as we would like," Friedman said. "So it's been hard to kind of ramp up the volume that he would need to get back. So my expectation is he will not be back this year."

Finally, rookie Roki Sasaki has been improving during his time in Triple-A, and the Dodgers could bring him in as a relief arm for the postseason. A decision will be made this week.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

