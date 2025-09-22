Dodgers' Pitching Staff Ranked Best in MLB Heading Into Playoffs
Stephen J. Nesbitt and Chad Jennings of The Athletic ranked the Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching staff as the best heading into the postseason.
The Dodgers spent big in the offseason to try and avoid their postseason pitching woes from 2024, bringing in several key contributors such as Cy Young winner Blake Snell and All-Star Tanner Scott. Their investments paid off, as their rotation is heating up at the right time and a poor bullpen seems to be moving in the right direction with October on the horizon.
"The Dodgers spent this past offseason planning for exactly this moment: how to arrive at the outset of the postseason with enough arms to win the World Series," the article reads. "The top-tier talent is still there, which is why Los Angeles topped Eno Sarris’ postseason rotation ranking. There’s former Cy Young winners Snell and Kershaw, young ace Yamamoto and fellow hard-throwing righties Ohtani and Glasnow. All are capable of stifling a postseason lineup when healthy."
The Dodgers' rotation has been elite in the second half, posting an MLB-best 3.27 ERA. They've been even better since the beginning of September, posting a 2.53 ERA, the best in the National League and second in MLB behind the Cleveland Guardians.
Since the Dodgers' rotation has been so good as of late, the real problem lies within the bullpen. The Dodgers have plenty of capable relievers, such as rookie surprise Jack Dreyer, Alex Vesia and Anthony Banda, however, some of their veteran options have been disappointing in September.
Blake Treinen has five losses in nine appearances this month to pair with his 11.57 ERA, and the aforementioned Scott has a 6.35 ERA as well. Dreyer, Vesia, Banda and Will Klein are the only Dodgers relievers with ERAs less than 4.00 in September.
Despite their poor numbers, the bullpen (other than Treinen) has slightly recovered after stumbling as of late. Scott has pitched four consecutive scoreless innings, and the bullpen collectively allowed just two runs through four games before a late-inning implosion Sunday,
The Dodgers still have the same offensive capabilities that won them the World Series in 2024, and have the chance to bring home another ring behind a stellar pitching staff.
