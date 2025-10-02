Dodgers Notes: LA Moves On To NLDS, Roki Sasaki Prediction, Dave Roberts Talks Bullpen Struggles
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds, 8-4, on Wednesday night and advanced to the NLDS, where they will play the Philadelphia Phillies. Superstar Mookie Betts was 4-for-5 with three RBIs, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto tossed nine strikeouts over 6.2 innings of work (and got out of a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the sixth).
In other news, rookie starter-turned-reliever Roki Sasaki received a major prediction for the postseason. In just his third MLB outing from the bullpen, and first overall appearance in the postseason, Sasaki struck out two over a scoreless ninth inning.
Additionally, part of the reason that Sasaki has been moved to the bullpen is relief pitching struggles. Manager Dave Roberts spoke on his bullpen's struggles, especially after the abysmal showing during the first game of the Wild Card round.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
