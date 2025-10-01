Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Receives Big Prediction for Postseason
One of the major questions headed into the 2025 postseason for the Dodgers was whether starting pitcher Roki Sasaki would make the 26-man Wild Card roster or if he'd spend his rookie postseason riding the bench.
The Dodgers announced their Wild Card roster Monday, and Sasaki made the cut, however he will come out of the bullpen rather than serve as a starter.
Sasaki has struggled at time this season, ballooning his ERA up to 4.72 in early May before missing most of the season with a right shoulder injury. Sasaki spent seven games in Triple-A with Oklahoma City, starting five games and allowing a 6.10 ERA.
The 25-year-old rookie returned to MLB action in September, tossing two solid innings in relief between two games, allowing a total of just one hit.
Despite a shaky start, MLB Network's Tom Verducci thinks Sasaki will be a major factor for the Dodgers this postseason.
"I think Roki Sasaki's going to play a big role for Dave Roberts. I'm not saying ninth inning, but I think I'd be comfortable giving him high leverage spots," Verducci said on MLB Network. "Maybe it's the seventh. Maybe it's the middle of the order in the sixth inning. You're not going to bring him in in the middle of an inning, but watching this guy's stuff play up one inning at a time hitting 100, I trust him."
According to Baseball Savant, Sasaki's average fastball is just over 96 miles per hour. In the World Baseball Classic, the young start topped out at a whopping 102 miles per hour.
"I know he's had issues throwing strikes in the past, but I think in short sample sizes, he's not going to fold under pressure. I think he's going to handle this really well as long as you say 'Okay Roki, you got next inning.' And I think he can dominate."
The Dodgers bullpen could certainly use Sasaki at his best. Already this postseason, they struggled to close out a game in which the Dodgers had a 8-0 lead at one point. A disastrous eighth inning from Alex Vesia and Edgardo Henriquez saw the Reds score three runs and threaten the Dodgers' once-comfortable lead.
