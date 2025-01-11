Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: LA Reliever Signs Elsewhere, Gavin Lux Breaks Silence, Kiké Hernandez to NL Rival?

Noah Camras

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Enrique Hernandez (8) celebrates with second baseman Gavin Lux (9) after scoring a run in the fifth inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
A former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever who spent time with L.A. during the 2024 season has found a new home, signing with the Los Angeles Angels.

Additionally, former Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux who was traded to the Cincinnati Reds this week spoke out for the first time since the trade.

He revealed he was surprised about the trade that sent him from the reigning World Series champions to an up-and-coming Reds squad.

And finally, Dodgers fan favorite free agent Kiké Hernández has been linked to a National League rival as his free agency rolls on.

As of now, there's no word on if the Lux trade opens up a spot for the Dodgers to bring back Hernández.

The Dodgers did add another utility man this offseason in Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim.

