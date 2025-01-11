Dodgers Notes: LA Reliever Signs Elsewhere, Gavin Lux Breaks Silence, Kiké Hernandez to NL Rival?
A former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever who spent time with L.A. during the 2024 season has found a new home, signing with the Los Angeles Angels.
Additionally, former Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux who was traded to the Cincinnati Reds this week spoke out for the first time since the trade.
He revealed he was surprised about the trade that sent him from the reigning World Series champions to an up-and-coming Reds squad.
And finally, Dodgers fan favorite free agent Kiké Hernández has been linked to a National League rival as his free agency rolls on.
As of now, there's no word on if the Lux trade opens up a spot for the Dodgers to bring back Hernández.
The Dodgers did add another utility man this offseason in Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers World Series Winning Reliever Joins AL West Squad
Gavin Lux Breaks Silence After Getting Traded From Dodgers
Insider Urges Dodgers Rival to Sign Fan Favorite Free Agent Kiké Hernandez
Dodgers Fan Favorite Wants to Finish Career Elsewhere
Dodgers Star Freddie Freeman, Wife Chelsea, Make Massive Donation to Los Angeles Fire Relief
Yankees Fans Who Violated Dodgers’ Mookie Betts in World Series Banned From MLB Stadiums Indefinitely
Joe Kelly Makes Intentions Clear About Potential Return to Dodgers in Free Agency
Roki Sasaki News: GM Brandon Gomes Hopes Dodgers Get Second Meeting With Japanese Star