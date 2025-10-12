Dodgers Notes: NLCS Opponent Revealed, Roki Sasaki Bold Prediction, Max Muncy Sends Warning
The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS, setting up a clash between the two teams.
The series starts on Monday, Oct. 13 at Milwaukee, kicking off a long seven-game series.
ESPN predicts Dodgers reliever Roki Sasaki will not give up a run during the NLCS and will keep dominating. The Japanese player was a starter earlier in the season, but Los Angeles' bullpen needs forced him to come in relief.
The Dodgers gambled that Sasaki could help save their ailing bullpen, and it has powered the team into the NLCS as the World Series favorite.
In other news, Max Muncy has sent out a warning to the remaining playoff teams about the Dodgers. The veteran third baseman does not believe they have reached their full power; instead, there is untapped potential.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
