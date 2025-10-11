Dodgers Predicted to Compete With NL West Rival in Kyle Tucker Sweepstakes
The New York Post's Jon Heyman predicts the Los Angeles Dodgers will compete with the San Francisco Giants for the signature of premium free agent Kyle Tucker.
Tucker, a four-time All-Star, signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs last winter, and is set to enter free agency against after 2025. The outfielder has made each of the last four All-Star games, and has boasted an OPS over .800 in all of his MLB seasons except for 2018, when he featured in just 28 games for the Houston Astros.
"Hard to see the Cubs spending $300 million-plus on Kyle Tucker," Heyman wrote.
"Great all-around player, but with Owen Caissie probably ready to go, and considering their history of avoiding the monster contract, the Dodgers, Giants and others seem more likely."
The Dodgers and Giants could both use an outfielder, however the Dodgers' issue is slightly more glaring despite the presence of Andy Pages in center field. Dodgers outfielders had a collective wRC+ of 94 in 2025, which ranked 23rd in MLB. The Giants did slightly better, posting a 98 wRC+ at the position.
LA's need for an outfielder is clear, as Michael Conforto served as the Dodgers primary outfielder throughout the regular season, however didn't make the cut for the Dodgers' roster in the Wild Card series or NLDS this postseason due to his immense struggles at the plate this season.
Tucker is having a "down year" by his standards, however he has still been extremely productive with the bat in 2025. He had 22 home runs this season, driving in 73 RBIs while batting .266.
If the Dodgers brought in Tucker, he would likely take over Teoscar Hernandez's spot in right field, moving the Dominican back into left, where he played during the Dodgers' World Series run in 2024.
Tucker has struggled with injury over the last two seasons, playing just 78 games in 2024 and competing through a hairline fracture in his hand during 2025, however he is perhaps the best bat in the free agency class and would be a valuable asset to any team.
The Dodgers haven't been shy about throwing big contracts around to remain competitive in recent years, and the addition of Tucker would once again make them favorites to win the whole thing heading into 2026.
