Dodgers Notes: Tanner Scott Injury Update, Shohei Ohtani Warning Sent, Roster Shakeup Idea
Los Angeles Dodgers closer Tanner Scott underwent a procedure on his rear end during the NLDS, missing the NLCS and continuing his recovery ahead of the World Series. The Dodgers have a new update on him as they get closer to kicking off the Fall Classic at the end of the week.
Shohei Ohtani finally got going in the Dodgers' final game of the NLCS, and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman issued a warning about the MVP for the World Series.
"I mean, you can only contain Shohei for so long," president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. "[The Brewers] had, and they did a great job of it. No one puts more pressure on themselves than Shohei. For him to break out like this, each day we were expecting it."
In other news, the Dodgers have a busy offseason ahead of them, and are linked to a move on coveted free agent Muntaka Murakami. MLB reporter Mark Feinsand believes the Dodgers would have to part ways with third baseman Max Muncy to make room for the international slugger.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Who Are the Dodgers Playing in the World Series? Full Breakdown of Opponent
Dodgers' Mookie Betts Could Join Elite MLB Club This World Series
Dodgers' Andrew Friedman Sends Shohei Ohtani Warning to MLB
Yankees Legend Sends Shohei Ohtani GOAT Message After NLCS Dominance
Dodgers Star Credits Giants for Teaching Him How to Pitch at Elite Level
Dodgers' Tanner Scott Underwent Procedure on Butt; Can He Play in World Series?
Dodgers Could Cut Ties With All-Star Third Baseman to Sign Top Free Agent, Says Insider
Dodgers Tweets of the Day:
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.