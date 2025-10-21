Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: Tanner Scott Injury Update, Shohei Ohtani Warning Sent, Roster Shakeup Idea

Aaron Coloma

Sep 25, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tanner Scott (66) on the mound to pitch in the seventh at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tanner Scott (66) on the mound to pitch in the seventh at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Tanner Scott underwent a procedure on his rear end during the NLDS, missing the NLCS and continuing his recovery ahead of the World Series. The Dodgers have a new update on him as they get closer to kicking off the Fall Classic at the end of the week.

Shohei Ohtani finally got going in the Dodgers' final game of the NLCS, and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman issued a warning about the MVP for the World Series.

"I mean, you can only contain Shohei for so long," president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. "[The Brewers] had, and they did a great job of it. No one puts more pressure on themselves than Shohei. For him to break out like this, each day we were expecting it."

In other news, the Dodgers have a busy offseason ahead of them, and are linked to a move on coveted free agent Muntaka Murakami. MLB reporter Mark Feinsand believes the Dodgers would have to part ways with third baseman Max Muncy to make room for the international slugger.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Who Are the Dodgers Playing in the World Series? Full Breakdown of Opponent

Dodgers' Mookie Betts Could Join Elite MLB Club This World Series

Dodgers' Andrew Friedman Sends Shohei Ohtani Warning to MLB

Yankees Legend Sends Shohei Ohtani GOAT Message After NLCS Dominance

Dodgers Star Credits Giants for Teaching Him How to Pitch at Elite Level

Dodgers' Tanner Scott Underwent Procedure on Butt; Can He Play in World Series?

Dodgers Could Cut Ties With All-Star Third Baseman to Sign Top Free Agent, Says Insider

Dodgers Tweets of the Day:

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/News