Dodgers Part Owner Welcomes Roki Sasaki to Los Angeles in First Official Word From Organization
Roki Sasaki is on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Although these words may not feel real yet, it is happening.
The Dodgers have no shortage of talent in their potential rotation — let alone the rest of their roster — full of MVPs, Cy Young award winners, and endless potential.
Three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani is set to return to the mound by May, Blake Snell is a Dodger for the next five seasons, and Tyler Glasnow is ready to return from his 2024 injury woes. Not to mention Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to have another solid season, Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May are getting healthy, and Clayton Kershaw is expected to re-sign.
Sasaki brings his talents to a pitching room that will surely elevate his game.
On the offensive side, there's reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani, reigning World Series MVP Freddie Freeman and his surgically repaired ankle, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernández, and new-comer Hyeseong Kim, among the other stars in L.A.
One could argue that they are building baseball's version of the 'Showtime' Los Angeles Lakers from the 1980's basketball world.
That's why it's no surprise that the heartbeat of the Lakers during this era is also a part-owner of the baseball team where this is happening: Earvin 'Magic' Johnson.
Johnson was one of the first people to congratulate Sasaki publicly via a tweet he sent out after Sasaki made the announcement (and before the signing was even made official).
Johnson is seen in the pictures gifting Sasaki a signed jersey from his basketball days. His career milestones and well wishes are scribbled on the sewn-on '32' jersey Johnson made so popular as a player.
Magic Johnson knows first-hand what it's like to be a young star moving to Los Angeles for his professional aspirations. Johnson also knows what Sasaki longs for: Leaving the game as one of the greatest at his position.
Johnson was three years younger when he came to L.A. as a player, but coming off of an NCAA Championship with Michigan State, his reputation also preceded him upon his arrival.
It is worth noting that Johnson not only won a championship, but was the NBA Finals MVP during his rookie season. With Sasaki's well-known professional aspirations, it would not be surprising if his rookie year with the Dodgers ended in a similar fashion — although it would be hard to win World Series MVP with all the starpower on the roster next to him.
