Roki Sasaki Signing is a Testament to the Incredible Organization the Dodgers Have Built
If there was any question whether the Los Angeles Dodgers had entered a golden era of baseball, it's very clear now.
The Dodgers won the World Series just three months ago, but have continued to surpass all other organizations in the offseason by signing Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki.
Read more: Roki Sasaki Announces He’s Signing With Dodgers in Blockbuster Move for LA
Sasaki, a coveted free agent because of his talent and affordability, made the jump from Nippon Professional Baseball to Major League Baseball as an international amateur. While the Dodgers have the reputation for spending big and using deferrals as a "cheat code," the organization couldn't do either with Sasaki.
As an international amateur free agent, Sasaki was limited to signing a minor-league contract with a signing bonus.
While Shohei Ohtani signed a $700 million contract that was 97 percent deferred with the Dodgers, the team could not do the same with Sasaki.
While Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed a $325 million contract with the Dodgers, the organization couldn't outbid others for Sasaki.
The Dodgers had to convince the 23-year-old pitcher the Los Angeles organization was the best in baseball.
And they did just that.
More news: MLB Analyst Who Predicted Roki Sasaki Would Sign With Padres Says Dodgers Should Be Investigated
The Dodgers were one of three finalists in the Sasaki sweepstakes. The San Diego Padres were reportedly the new favorites, according to a recent survey from MLB executives. The Toronto Blue Jays were considered the dark horse in the race, but outlasted the Padres, an impressive look for the organization.
Many baseball fans have called the Dodgers signing Sasaki unfair. But in reality, those fans should be pointing the finger at their teams.
All teams can defer money like the Dodgers had most notably done with Ohtani's contract. All teams can make lucrative offers to players (given their organization is financially sharp).
No, the Dodgers aren't ruining baseball.
Other teams' owners can give back to loyal fans by garnering talent, but choose to profit millions instead. The organizations that have failed its fans are the ones responsible for ruining the game.
Regardless, the Dodgers will be hated.
But it doesn't matter. The grumbling and complaining won't stop the Dodgers from embracing a golden era of baseball in Los Angeles.