Tyler Glasnow Reveals Massive Update on Elbow Injury, When He'll Return to Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will play host to the New York Yankees in Games 1 and 2 of the World Series on Friday and Saturday without a key starting pitcher.
While his teammates are ready to win a title, Tyler Glasnow is preparing for 2025.
Glasnow has been sidelined since August due to inflammation in his elbow, marking his second stint on the injured list this season. The Dodgers were optimistic about his return for the postseason, but his elbow didn't heal sufficiently. Once it became clear that he wouldn't be ready in time, they officially ruled him out for the season in mid-September.
Despite his absence, Glasnow mentioned that his elbow is feeling much better now.
“I just got re-imaged recently and I haven’t thrown in a month and it looks like it’s fully healed … I’m just excited that I’ll be good to go for next year,” Glasnow said on Foul Territory.
Glasnow also detailed what his offseason might look like during recovery and rehab.
“It’s healed fast and it looks really good,” Glasnow said of his elbow. “The only thing I’ll change this offseason is I think I’ll keep my arm going. I’ll do plyos starting in November and throw twice a week probably the entire offseason. As I ramp up to get back into spring in December, January, February then I’ll start getting back into a normal thing. I don’t think I’m going to take a long time off or a couple months off of throwing this year. I’m going to just keep going and try to get my tissue used to that workload.”
This season, Glasnow posted a record of 9-6 with a 3.49 ERA over 22 starts, setting career highs in both strikeouts (168) and innings pitched (134). However, he landed on the 15-day injured list due to elbow discomfort on August 16.
Glasnow also dealt with a back injury around the All-Star break, but he noted that his elbow felt fine until his last two starts in early August. During that time, he felt he was “kind of getting out of whack mechanically.” He added, “It felt like regular soreness, nothing too concerning.”
“I have such a long extension that I might be putting stress on my arm,” Glasnow said. “If there are ways I can maybe shorten up certain things in my delivery, or make my delivery more efficient for each start and keep it as consistent as possible over the course of the season, I’m gonna try. I want to get my arm in a good spot to relieve some of the tension in my elbow.”