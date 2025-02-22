Dodgers Pitcher Breaks Silence After Taking 105.5 MPH Line Drive to the Head
Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Bobby Miller spoke for the first time since taking hit by a 105.5 mph line drive to the head. Miller made his Cactus League debut Thursday, with many eyes watching as the 25-year-old was competing for the final spot in the starting rotation.
In the third inning of the Dodgers' matchup with the Chicago Cubs, Miller was hit by a comebacker and fell to the ground. He was able to get up on his own, and exited the game without any assistance. However, it was certainly a scary incident in only the third inning of the spring training opener.
Nonetheless, Miller gave a positive report to the media Saturday.
“God is great,” Miller said. “He was watching me right there.”
As for being in concussion protocol, the right-hander shared he's experienced drowsiness and headaches.
“Just gotta pass some steps. It’s just going off of symptoms from here on out for when I can return and get back on the field, and hopefully that’s soon,” Miller said.
“I feel like I can be out there pretty soon.”
Just a few days before Miller sustained the scary injury, the right-hander revealed he felt this was his best spring training yet.
“I’m feeling better than I have in any other spring training,” Miller said to Dodgers Nation at Camelback Ranch earlier this week. “This, so far, has been my best spring and best offseason of any offseason I’ve had in pro ball so far.”
Miller also expressed confidence in earning the No. 5 spot in the L.A. rotation.
“I got confidence in myself that I can be a part of that rotation the whole year,” Miller said to McKain before the injury. “There’s gonna be competition or whatever. But I’m always rooting for everybody in this locker room, no matter what.”
Now, Miller is faced with quite a setback, but this isn't the first time he's faced adversity in his MLB career. Just last season, Miller was optioned to the minors in July after he struggled on the mound.
He was recalled in August by the Dodgers, only to be sent back to Triple-A not long after. In 2025, Miller hopes to bounce back and have his strongest showing yet.
