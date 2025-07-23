Dodgers Place All-Star on Injured List as Brutal Season Continues
The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed left-hander Tanner Scott on the injured list with left elbow inflammation. The southpaw was forced to leave Monday evening's contest early due to apparent discomfort.
In a corresponding move, right-hander Alexis Diaz has been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Diaz had a locker in the Dodger Stadium clubhouse on Tuesday which started speculation regarding Scott, but now the Dodger's current saves leader will be shelved for the near future.
More news: Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman Had Sleepless Night on Sunday, But Not For Reason You Think
Scott, who turned 31 years old on Tuesday, left Monday's game after what manager Dave Roberts later called a "sting" sensation in his closer's forearm.
Per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, Scott is waiting for Dr. Neal ElAttrache to read and evaluate his initial MRI. Roberts believes that Scott is "in a better spot" than Monday.
Scott had been in the midst of a 4.14 ERA with an MLB-leading seven blown saves this season. His strikeout-to-walk ratio of 4.55, however, was a career best for the southpaw.
More news: Dodgers Discussing Blockbuster Trades for Star Relievers as Deadline Looms: Report
As for Diaz, he will be taking up the absence in the bullpen as Scott heals.
Diaz is also working to get his ERA down after allowing eight earned runs in six innings of work for the Cincinnati Reds to start off 2025. After the Dodgers acquired the right-hander at the end of May, he has put up a 6.75 ERA in eight Triple-A appearances in Oklahoma City.
The 2023 All-Star is still looking to regain some of his lost production as the years have gone on, but Diaz, younger brother of New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz, will now get a second chance in the Show.
That 2023 season for Diaz saw the right-hander create among the most swings-and-misses in MLB, doing so 34.8 percent of the time, good for the 95th percentile across the majors.
The hope is that Diaz can get closer to his old self with another shot at the big leagues, and that Scott will heal and return to his All-Star form as well when healthy.
More news: Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Reveals Why He Doesn't 'Feel For' Braves' Matt Olson
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.