Dodgers Place Veteran Pitcher on IL as Injury Storm Continues
As Kirby Yates rejoined the bullpen from the injured list and Michael Kopech prepares to follow suit, another reliever has landed on the IL.
Southpaw Alex Vesia is the only high-leverage reliever who has not missed any time due to injury this season. He has the second-most appearances out of the bullpen behind left-hander Anthony Banda.
But the Los Angeles Dodgers placed Vesia on the 15-day IL ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. Vesia has not pitched since Aug. 21, and his IL placement was backdated to Saturday.
Vesia told reporters the pain he is feeling is on the same side as the injury that kept him off the mound during the 2024 National League Championship Series. Vesia reportedly felt tightness when he was playing catch a couple of days ago.
However, Vesia said the pain is in a different location and less severe. Vesia and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts both expect him to be healthy soon.
"I’m very confident that I can resume throwing in my normal routine. So we’ll take it one day at a time, and I believe in the 15 days we’ll be good to go,” Vesia said.
In a corresponding move, the Dodgers reinstated left-handed starting pitcher Blake Snell from the paternity list.
Despite not pitching in the NLCS, Vesia was a crucial part of the Dodgers’ World Series run in 2024. He put together the best regular season of his career, logging a 1.76 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 67 appearances.
He pitched in 5.2 innings through the NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres and World Series against the New York Yankees. Vesia held both teams scoreless and struck out six batters while only giving up two hits.
Vesia boasts a 1.23 career ERA in four postseason runs that have all been spent with the Dodgers. Los Angeles acquired Vesia and right-handed pitcher Kyle Hurt from the Miami Marlins for right-hander Dylan Floro in February 2021.
Vesia pitched in five games as rookie in 2020 with the Marlins, so the majority of his MLB experience has been with Los Angeles. He has emerged as a critical reliever that the Dodgers will need to be healthy for the final stretch of the season and postseason.
