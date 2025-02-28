Dodgers Predicted to Shift $74 Million Star to Second Base in Surprise Move
Before the Los Angeles Dodgers reported to spring training at Camelback Ranch, manager Dave Roberts had already determined that Tommy Edman would be the team's centerfielder.
That might now not be the case for Edman, who agreed to a five-year, $74 million contract extension with the Dodgers in November.
The Dodgers value versatility, which is why they acquired Edman at the trade deadline from the St. Louis Cardinals. He had previously won a Gold Glove as a second baseman but was acquired to play shortstop and center.
More news: Dodgers' $60 Million All-Star 'Just Trying to Make a Team' in Spring Training
There is a potential scenario that would have Hyeseong Kim starting the season in Triple-A, which would lead Roberts and the Dodgers to move Edman to second base, according to Noah Camras of Dodgers Nation.
"With Kim in the minor leagues — and Gavin Lux on the Cincinnati Reds — the Dodgers suddenly need a second baseman, writes Camras. "Enter Edman, who was expected to start the year as the center fielder.
"Edman will transition back to the infield while Kim gets settled in the minor leagues. That will give Pages plenty of opportunities in center field — with Edman still playing center field and both Kiké Hernández and Chris Taylor getting opportunities at second base."
Edman has only played second base this spring, starting three games in the infield with a 1.000 fielding percentage on seven total chances.
When it comes to center field and the middle infield, the Dodgers have several options. Chris Taylor, Kiké Hernández, Eddie Rosario, Andy Pages, and James Outman can all play in the outfield, with Taylor and Hernández joining Edman for time at second base.
More news: Dodgers Spring Training Addition Named Dark Horse Candidate to Crack Opening Day Roster
Of the group including Taylor, Pages, Rosario and Outman, only two will make the roster while the other two will begin the year in Triple-A or be granted their release.
Edman posted a .237 average with six home runs and 20 RBIs in 37 regular-season games with the Dodgers. However, he elevated his performance in the postseason, hitting .328 (20-for-61) with two home runs and 13 RBIs. Eleven of those RBIs came in the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets, where Edman went 11-for-27 (.407) and earned NLCS MVP honors.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.