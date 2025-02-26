Dodgers' $60 Million All-Star 'Just Trying to Make a Team' in Spring Training
Good things seem to happen whenever Chris Taylor is at Camelback Ranch and he's hoping spring training will bring more positive news.
In August, Taylor found himself in Glendale Ariz., working on his swing during a rehab assignment. He ended the season batting .314 over the last 23 games of the regular season.
This spring is slightly different as Taylor has tweaked his swing yet again to save his job.
More news: Dodgers to Finally Get 3 Injured Stars Back This Week in Cactus League
“I worked on some mechanical stuff this offseason, trying to get things closer to how they were when I was good,” Taylor said. “I’m just trying to perform. I’m just trying to make a team.”
The veteran, who is entering his 10th season with the Dodgers, is hoping his new swing will lead to more contact.
“It’s hard to explain, easier to show,” Taylor said. “It’s [swing] path stuff and being a little more direct to the ball.
“It’s kind of complicated because all parts of the swing are connected. When you change stuff with your hands, it can have an effect on your lower half. And vice versa. That’s where it’s difficult. Just really trying to make a little more contact and be simple.”
Taylor was named NLCS MVP in 2017 and has accumulated a 16.7 WAR over his nine seasons with the Dodgers. He is entering the final year of his four-year, $60 million contract, earning $13 million this season with a $12 million team option for 2026.
Throughout his career, he has played significant time in multiple positions, including left field (362 games), shortstop (290), center field (209), and second base (170).
More news: Pitcher Breaks Silence on Allowing Freddie Freeman Walk-Off Grand Slam in World Series vs Dodgers
“I’ve always said that one of Chris’ superpowers – and he’s won a lot of big games for the Dodgers in the biggest of moments – is his mindset, his mentality to be ready for whatever we ask of him,” manager Dave Roberts said.
“I still believe that’s a superpower, and his ability to play all over the diamond. So he’s got various gloves. He’s healthy. He’s moving really well. So it could be from third base to left field to center field, and I think after that, there’s second base in there. ‘CT’ just knows how to prepare himself.”
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.