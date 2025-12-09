Dodgers Notes: Tyler Glasnow Announcement, Free Agency Targets, Dodgers Star Gives Injury Update

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow followed up his successful 2025 season with an exciting personal announcement.

Glasnow announced he married his long-term partner Meghan on Friday.

The Dodgers have narrowed down their free agency targets as the offseason has progressed, and USA Today's Bob Nightengale revealed who the Dodgers are still willing to target.

"The Dodgers will be thrown into every single rumor because of their massive payroll, and they do have $80 million coming off the books, but the reality is that they won’t be involved in the bidding war for any of the biggest stars," Nightengale wrote.

"Oh, they’ll dip put their toes in the water for Tucker, Bellinger and Diaz, but they would prefer to grab outfielder Harrison Bader and Suarez."

Tommy Edman underwent surgery this offseason after struggling with an ankle injury all season, and gave an update on his recovery.

"It's going well," Edman told Dodgers Nation. "It's just kind of recovering a day at a time, slowly but surely. I’m going to be in a boot for a couple more weeks and then keep moving around Christmas time and hopefully be 100 percent for next year.”

