Dodgers Predicted to Sign $7 Million All-Star Pitcher to Complete Offseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers are projected to ink at least one more deal before the 2025 season. While the Dodgers have signed a number of big name free agents, the defending champions will likely bring in one more star to the pitching staff.
Free agent pitcher Clayton Kershaw has yet to sign with a team this winter, but Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller expects the veteran to return to L.A.
"Probably no need to make a prediction here, as everyone assumes Kershaw will remain with the Dodgers if he is returning for another season — even though they already have an overflowing stockpile of rotation options," Miller wrote. If he does sign elsewhere, though, it would have a real "Emmitt Smith with the Arizona Cardinals" feel to it."
Everything points to a reunion with Kershaw for the Dodgers. General manager Brandon Gomes said the team has remained in contact with the fan favorite southpaw throughout the offseason.
“He’s continuing to heal and build up from the procedures he’s had,” Gomes said at the Winter Meetings. “We’ll just stay in touch. As I said, I hope and our expectation is that Clayton will be back next year, and whenever he’s ready, if we’re fortunate enough to bring him back, we’ll plug him in.”
When the Dodgers signed ace Blake Snell, he made one demand: He wanted his locker next to Kershaw's.
“I can’t wait. I was telling Andrew I need my locker next to his,” Snell told AM 570 LA Sports. “He’s just done so many amazing things in his career. So for me to talk to him, pick his brain, learn from all his experience, I’m really excited. To learn from a guy like that is, I mean, you can’t ask for more.”
And if that wasn't convincing enough, Kershaw himself said he would be returning to L.A.
“I just thought everyone kind of assumed and knew I was coming back. I didn’t really think about it,” he said. “I’m going to be a Dodger.”
Kershaw is recovering from multiple offseason surgeries. He's not expected to return to the field until the second half of the year.
