Dodgers' Top-50 Prospect is Heating Up; Could Promotion Be Next?
Will Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Josue De Paula earn his next promotion soon?
The Dodgers' outfielder is the organization's second-highest ranked prospect behind catcher/outfielder Dalton Rushing, and is considered a top-50 prospect by many outlets. De Paula was ranked among the top 50 prospects in baseball in midseason updates at The Athletic (No. 14), ESPN (24th), Baseball Prospectus (32nd), MLB Pipeline (49th), and Baseball America (No. 50).
De Paula remains in High-A at the moment, playing for the Great Lakes Loons. He was promoted to High-A for the first time this season, and has since played in 45 games. With the Loons, De Paula has slashed .224/.405/.329 with 34 hits, 29 runs, four home runs, 18 RBIs, and nine stolen bases.
Bruce Kuntz of Dodgers Digest reported that De Paula has made improvements recently, which include tweaks to his swing and a wider, more open base in the batter’s box.
The question is, when will De Paula get promoted to Double-A Tulsa? The Drillers' social media team hinted at the possibility of seeing De Paula a week ago.
After hitting a home run, the Drillers re-posted a video of the home run with the caption, "We will watch Josue De Paula's career with great interest."
For the time being though, De Paula remains in High-A. He began the season with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. With the Quakes for 55 games, De Paula slashed .279/.388/.447 with 58 hits, 37 runs, six home runs, and 41 RBIs.
De Paula also spent the entire 2023 season with the Quakes, slashing .284/.396/.372 with 80 hits, 55 runs, two home runs, 14 stolen bases, and 40 RBIs in 74 games.
The year prior, De Paula began his career in the Dodgers' organization in 2022, when he signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic. He hit .354 with five home runs and 30 RBIs over 53 games at the Rookie level, before getting promoted to Single-A the following season.
De Paula seems due for a promotion to Double-A at some point in the near future, but there is also plenty of time for him to still develop. De Paula is just 19 years old, meaning there is limited urgency for the highly-touted teenage prospect.