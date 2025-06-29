Dodgers Reinstate Pitcher From 60-Day Injured List
The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated right-handed relief pitcher Edgardo Henriquez from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A on Sunday morning.
Henriquez landed on the 15-day injured list with a left foot fracture during spring training, and the Dodgers transferred him to the 60-day IL on April 18.
Henriquez pitched three games in the 2024 regular season and had a 2.70 ERA through 3.1 innings. He also pitched five innings in the postseason, allowing four runs while striking out three.
The Dodgers signed Henriquez in 2018 as an international free agent, but didn't start moving up in the organization until 2024.
After spending most of 2021 and 2022 with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, he missed all of the 2023 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.After starting 2024 with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, the right-hander moved all the way up through the organization, featuring at every level while keeping a 2.72 ERA in the minors.
The Dodgers called him up on September 24, 2024 and he made his MLB debut the same day, where he pitched a scoreless inning against the San Diego Padres.
Henriquez's move came just minutes after the Dodgers announced they were designating veteran reliever Luis Garcia for assignment to make space for Noah Davis on the MLB roster.
Henriquez will hope to find his chance at the MLB level soon, as the Dodgers have shuffled pitchers around all season to manage their injury troubles.
They currently sit first in the NL West, leading the Padres by six games.
