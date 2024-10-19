Dodgers Reliever Not Ready to Commit to Returning in 2025 Yet
Daniel Hudson contemplated retirement last year, weighing his options as he faced a challenging path in his career.
Ultimately, he decided to sign a minor-league contract to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers, securing a $2 million guarantee in the process.
At 37 years old, Hudson has endured significant obstacles, including two elbow surgeries and knee operations over the past two years. Despite these challenges, he has emerged as one of the most overlooked signings from the Dodgers' "billion-dollar offseason," and his thoughts on retirement remain unresolved.
"I'm just trying to get through this – get through today," Hudson said before Game 2 of the NLCS. "We'll worry about that when – we'll cross that bridge when we get there. I'm just trying to get through today and help this team get another win."
Hudson has become a key figure in the Dodgers' bullpen during the 2024 season, finishing the regular season with a record of 6-2 and a 3.00 earned run average. During the postseason, he has only allowed four hits in 3.1 innings.
“Once I figured out that I wanted to give it another shot, I only wanted to come back here,” Hudson stated.
He feels a strong sense of loyalty to the Dodgers organization.
“I felt like this organization has really taken good care of me and my family the last couple of years and they didn’t have to,” Hudson added. “I feel like I kind of owe it to them to try to hold my side of the bargain because I feel like I kind of let some people down here in the last couple years, even though it obviously hasn’t been my fault. (Now), I’m just trying to help us win a World Series.”
Hudson’s journey has not been easy.
He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2012 and suffered a second UCL tear in his right elbow during his recovery, necessitating another Tommy John procedure in 2013. He made his comeback in 2014, marking the beginning of the second phase of his career as a relief pitcher.
This journey includes two stints with the Dodgers, first in 2018 and then during the 2022-2023 seasons.
After becoming a free agent this offseason, Hudson chose to return to the Dodgers on a minor-league deal rather than wait for a potential Major League contract, showing his commitment to the team that has supported him through thick and thin.
More Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw May Not Pick Up Player Option With Los Angeles for 2025