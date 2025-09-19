Dodgers Reliever Out for At Least Rest of Regular Season in Brutal Update
The Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen is the team's biggest weakness heading into October. While its ongoing struggles have cost the Dodgers several games, health has also played a role in the bullpen's collapse.
The LA pitching staff took another hit Friday as the Dodgers placed Michael Kopech on the injured list, per manager Dave Roberts. The star reliever revealed he's dealing with a few different things that have factored into his inconsistent workload and struggles with command.
“I’m working through some stuff just as everyone is at this time of year,” Kopech said. "It’s a couple different things right now. It’s very frustrating. It’s a special group. I care for these guys."
Kopech is sporting a 2.45 ERA this season across 11 innings pitched.
This will be Kopech's third stint on the injured list this season as he previously started the season sidelined with a shoulder injury and then tore his meniscus after making just eight appearances for the Dodgers.
Roberts hinted toward the roster move Thursday night, saying Kopech was potentially "banged up."
"It might be a shoulder. It might be an elbow," Kopech said. "He's obviously coming off knee surgery. Certainly it’s pitchable. Those are his words.”"
It was reported earlier Friday that Will Klein had a locker in the Dodgers clubhouse, and that will be the corresponding move for Kopech. Klein has a 3.38 ERA with 10.2 innings pitched with the Dodgers this season.
The right-hander hasn't made a big league appearance for LA since late July, but will look to provide reinforcements to an ailing bullpen.
Kopech became a key arm in the bullpen for LA the moment he put on a Dodgers uniform. The right-hander was acquired at last year's trade deadline in three-team trade with the Dodgers, White Sox, and St. Louis Cardinals.
Kopech had a 1.13 ERA across 24 appearances last season. He was an important contributor to the Dodgers' World Series run, and it's unclear when or if he will return this season.
However, the right-hander is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season. The best-case scenario is Kopech returning for October.
Heading into Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants, the Dodgers' magic number to clinch the NL West is six games. Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for LA in his final Dodger Stadium start of his career as he plans to retire after the 2025 season.
