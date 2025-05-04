Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Reliever Says Fans Can 'Cry' About LA's Spending Since Every Team Can Do it

Gabe Smallson

Mar 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen (49) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen (49) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been scrutinized for quite some time because of their recent spending habits, but as they completed their series against the Miami Marlins, the two team's payrolls have no choice but to be compared.

The Dodgers have the highest total payroll in MLB at about $332 million, per Spotrac, while the Marlins are dead last in the majors with a little over $67 million in their annual salaries.

The two ball clubs bookending the league's payroll rankings prompted The Athletic's Andy McCullough to ask Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen about the outside noise by opposing fans criticizing his team's spending.

“I don’t understand the fussing,” Treinen said. “Fans can complain about it. But they should be more upset with ownership around the league. Because this ownership is all in.”

“I look at it this way," Treinen added. "Everybody around the league can cry about how the Dodgers spend their money. [The other 29 clubs] have just as much opportunity to spend the same.”

Treinen currently makes $8.5 million in 2025 according to Spotrac, with $13.5 million due in 2026. He has also been one of the most productive pitcher in the Dodgers bullpen.

In 2024, the right-hander threw a 1.93 ERA over 50 appearances. He added 56 strikeouts to just 11 walks to go with his 7-3 record.

Last October, Treinen had a slightly higher ERA at 2.19, but made nine key appearances, including three saves — something he did just once in the regular season. His 18 strikeouts to four walks in October were a major part of the Dodgers winning their eighth World Series title, and the reliever will look to keep contributing out of the bullpen once again in 2025 when he gets healthy.

