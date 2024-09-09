Dodgers Reportedly Unlikely to Make a Play for Juan Soto, But One NL West Rival Might
The Dodgers' spending spree last offseason, in which they committed more than $1.2 billion in future salaries to free agents, had a paradoxical effect.
To some, it signaled the Dodgers have locked up their core for years to come, centered around Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman, and will do the bulk of their future spending around the margins of their roster.
To others, it signaled that their coffers were limitless; that Ohtani's $2 million annual salary from 2024-33 is small enough to free up the freest spenders in MLB to spend more.
Enter Juan Soto.
Any free agent intrigue for the 2024-25 off-season centers around the New York Yankees' talented left fielder, who will be the premier free agent once the 2024 World Series ends. Speculation has already begun around who will sign Soto, and several pundits believe the Dodgers shouldn't be counted out.
Another National League West team could enter the bidding.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the two New York-based teams are the favorites to sign Soto. A deep playoff run with the Yankees could make it difficult for the Bronx Bombers to pass up on bringing Soto back. The Mets could look to make a splash of their own and steal some headlines from their intracity rivals.
But Feinsand thinks the San Francisco Giants might try to steal some headlines from their own rivals.
"The Yankees and Mets are obvious," Feinsand writes. "I think this will be a two-team race, but there’s already been some Nationals buzz, which makes sense. Washington has a solid young core to build around and has a lot of money coming off the books. I don’t think the Dodgers will be in on Soto after signing Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto last year, but the Giants are still looking to reel in that big fish they have been seeking for two years, so I expect them to enter this fray."
Soto, 25, is hitting .291 with a .420 on-base percentage and a .583 slugging percentage in 139 games this season for the Yankees. It has been speculated that his contract (in present-day value) could exceed that of the approximate $460 million the Dodgers gave to Ohtani.
The Soto speculation begins and ends with the limited number of teams who can afford such a contract. The Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants both matched the Dodgers' offer to Ohtani, so that's two. The Mets and Yankees certainly have the market size to support such a bid.
The Dodgers might not be interested in wading into those waters again. But a serious bid on the Giants' part could help nudge them in the direction of bidding on Soto, a generational talent.
In seven seasons with the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres and Yankees, Soto has hit 198 home runs, driven in 581, and mustered a .421 career OBP that is highest among active players.