Dodgers Scratch All-Star From Lineup in Win Or Go Home Game 4 vs Padres
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has been scratched from the starting lineup for their crucial Game 4 matchup against the San Diego Padres.
Max Muncy has replaced Freeman at first base, while Kiké Hernández is in at third base, and Chris Taylor is in center field.
Freeman sustained an ankle injury two weeks ago after running to first base against the Padres late in the game.
Prior to being scratched from the lineup, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked about Freeman's health. He said that Freeman was "just okay."
"It's — it's just okay," Roberts said. "It's just okay."
"Okay enough to give it a shot until it's not," Roberts continued. "As of right now he's in there. And he's doing everything he can to be in there. So, like I said, he's in there right now. But unless something changes as he's getting ready, I might have to pivot. But right now he's in there."
It's been a tough series for Freeman health-wise. He played in all three games thus far but was unable to finish Game 2 due to his sprained right ankle.
On Monday, Roberts said that Freeman was "still sore" and could not say whether he would be able to go for Game 3.
"He's getting treatment. Don't know anything else. Outside of that I think he's very grateful for a mental break today."
"The thought is he's going to play tomorrow. If he can't, then he won't," Roberts said. "But again, if he's able to play and post, he'll be in there."
Freeman was fine enough to play on Tuesday night and went 1-for-4. After recording his first hit of the game in the eighth inning, which went for a single to center, he was replaced by pinch runner Chris Taylor.
The 35-year-old, who is an eight-time All-Star, said it was the first time he'd sprained an ankle. Freeman said he was told the injury typically results in four to six weeks on the injured list.
The No. 3 hitter in the Dodgers lineup will not be in the lineup for this crucial win or go-home matchup. The hope is that the Dodgers can get the job done without him and be ready to play a potential Game 5 in Los Angeles on Friday.