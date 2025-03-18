Dodgers Send All-Star Back to LA Early From Japan
Eight-time All-Star Mookie Betts was absent from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Opening Day lineup for their Tokyo Series in Japan. Betts was sent back to Los Angeles early on Monday to recover from an illness.
“It made the most sense for him to get back to a regular routine,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Tuesday.
Betts lost nearly 15 pounds as a result of the unspecified illness. His illness is not considered to be contagious, but he wasn't able to suit up in the final two Cactus League games or two exhibition games in Japan.
The rest of the Dodgers will return to Los Angeles after Wednesday's game for Sunday’s spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. It's currently unknown if Betts will return to the lineup for any of the three games against the Angels before domestic Opening Day on March 27.
In addition to Betts, the Dodgers were also missing eight-time All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman. The 2024 World Series Most Valuable Players is dealing with left rib discomfort.
Freeman’s injury is in the same spot as the broken rib injury he endured throughout the postseason. However, manager Dave Roberts said the injury is “not as severe” as the postseason version.
Unlike Betts, Freeman was initially included in the Dodgers Opening Day starting lineup but was removed shortly before the game began. Los Angeles replaced Freeman at first base with utility player Kiké Hérnandez, while Michael Conforto replaced Hernández in left field.
Without two of their star players, the Dodgers were still victorious over the Chicago Cubs in their season opener. Taking the mound in front of his home country, starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw five innings and limited the Cubs to just one run.
The Dodgers used five pitchers throughout the game, and became the first reigning World Series championship team to retire 15-plus consecutive batters on Opening Day since the 1979 New York Yankees.
The Dodgers ultimately defeated the Cubs, 4-1, highlighting the team's depth even in the absence of Betts and Freeman.
