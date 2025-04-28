Dodgers Set to Get All-Star Starting Pitching Reinforcement This Week
The Los Angeles Dodgers have 12 pitchers on the injured list at the moment, but are preparing to get back All-Star Tony Gonsolin, after 20 months away from the majors.
After his 16-1 showing in 2022 with a 2.14 ERA, Gonsolin earned his first All-Star honor, but followed it up with a much slower 2023. It was later revealed that the right-hander was battling elbow discomfort, and was later shut down in August to undergo Tommy John surgery.
More news: MLB Insider Doesn't Expect Shohei Ohtani To Be Top 10 Pitcher Upon Returning to Dodgers
After a few Triple-A starts at the end of the 2024 season, Gonsolin was close to returning to MLB play, but wasn't activated to the postseason roster.
With the rest of the offseason to continue getting back to familiar form, Gonsolin nearly cracked the starting rotation, but a back injury while lifting weights towards the end of spring kept him out of the game for a little while longer.
Gonsolin's last game in MLB came at Dodger Stadium against the Miami Marlins in August 2023. Now towards the end of April 2025, manager Dave Roberts seemed hopeful that the All-Star was in line to make a return against the Marlins this week at home.
“He threw a ’pen today and so he is in line to start here this week, and that makes a lot of sense,” Roberts said.
More news: Dodgers Sign Former First-Round Pick in Free Agency: Report
Gonsolin has been looking good during his four Triple-A rehab assignment starts this season, posting a 3.21 ERA over 14 innings pitched. He has added 16 strikeouts and thrown six walks to go with his 1-1 record in Oklahoma City.
Things appear to be coming together in a time when Dodgers pitching needs it the most, and Gonsolin can make his return to the same major league mound against the same team he last pitched against almost two years prior.
The All-Star has gone through so much adversity in this time, but whenever he does end up returning, the team will welcome him with open arms.
More news: Dodgers Could Upgrade One Position at Trade Deadline, Says Insider
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.