Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Breaks Silence After MLB Clears Him of Wrongdoing in Ippei Mizuhara Scandal
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani was cleared of any wrongdoing by Major League Baseball following a guilty plea by his former interpreter and best friend, Ippei Mizuhara.
Mizuhara pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud charges, and faces a maximum sentence of 33 years in prison.
Following Mizuhara's guilty plea, Major Legaue Baseball concluded their investigation.
“Based on the thoroughness of the federal investigation that was made public, the information MLB collected, and the criminal proceeding being resolved without being contested, MLB considers Shohei Ohtani a victim of fraud and this matter has been closed," MLB's statement read.
The Dodgers also released a statement shortly after.
“With today’s plea in the criminal proceedings against Ippei Mizuhara and the conclusion of both federal and MLB investigations, the Dodgers are pleased that Shohei and the team can put this entire matter behind them and move forward in pursuit of a World Series title,” the Dodgers' statement read.
Finally, Ohtani has released a statement following the conclusion of the investigation and the end of this saga.
“Now that the investigation has been completed, this full admission of guilt has brought important closure to me and my family,” Ohtani said in a statement. “I want to sincerely thank the authorities for finishing their thorough and effective investigation so quickly and uncovering all of the evidence. This has been a uniquely challenging time, so I am especially grateful for my support team my family, agent, agency, lawyers, and advisors along with the entire Dodger organization, who showed endless support throughout this process. It’s time to close this chapter, move on and continue to focus on playing and winning ballgames.”
Ohtani will now get to focus on baseball in his first season with the Dodgers.