Dodgers Could Add Future Hall of Famer to Rotation Sooner Rather Than Later
The Los Angeles Dodgers can start to count down Clayton Kershaw's return to their starting rotation in days, not weeks or months.
In his most recent minor league rehabilitation start Tuesday, Kershaw threw six no-hit innings for the Dodgers' Arizona Complex League team against the Cincinnati Reds’ ACL club.
“Pretty impressive,” Roberts told reporters, including Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group, in Miami on Wednesday. “He went back out to the ’pen to throw another dozen pitches, to get up to, call it 80. He was really good.”
Kershaw is scheduled to make his final minor league rehabilitation start Sunday for Triple-A Oklahoma City, which hosts the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
If he maintains his current schedule, Kershaw is on track to make his 2025 Dodgers debut during their upcoming homestand, potentially during the May 16-18 series against the Angels. The earliest he can be activated from the 60-day injured list is May 17.
Kershaw underwent two surgeries in November 2023: One on his left foot and another on his left knee, a meniscus repair.
The 36-year-old left-hander went 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA in seven starts for the Dodgers in 2024. He did not pitch his first game until July 25 after recovering from off-season shoulder surgery, then saw his season end Aug. 30 as a result of a bone spur in his left big toe.
Kershaw re-signed with the Dodgers in February. The incentive-laden, one-year contract pays a base salary of $7.5 million, and contains a $1 million performance bonus when he reaches 13, 14, 15 and 16 starts, respectively.
Kershaw will additionally receive $2.5 million when he spends 30 days on the Dodgers' 26-man roster, and another $1 million for reaching 60 and 90 days.
A future Hall of Famer, Kershaw has spent all of his 17 major league seasons with the Dodgers. His 2.50 earned-run average is the lowest among active pitchers.
Kershaw is 212-94 with 2,968 strikeouts in his career. A Cy Young Award winner in 2011, 2013 and 2014, Kershaw is also the last pitcher to win an MVP award. He was crowned the best player in the National League in 2014 after going 21-3 with a 1.77 ERA.
The Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for four games beginning Friday.
