Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Hilariously Trolls Mets' Kodai Senga Ahead of Series Opener
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets face off for the first time since the 2024 National League Championship Series, but that doesn't mean the players can't have fun ahead of the matchup.
Shohei Ohtani is one of Major League Baseball's biggest stars, but he's apparently also a part-time comedian. As Ohtani walked to the visitors bullpen, he jokingly walked right past Mets right-handed pitcher Kodai Senga without greeting him.
The pair, of course, exchanged handshakes after, but Ohtani's antics were evidently amusing to Senga.
Here's a video of the exchange between the two Japanese pitchers:
Ohtani is still throwing his regularly scheduled bullpens as he inches closer to a long-awaited return to the mound. Manager Dave Roberts revealed the reigning NL MVP will face live hitters on Saturday at Citi Field for the first time since he underwent surgery to repair his UCL.
The Dodgers are unlikely to send Ohtani on a minor league rehab assignment, which is the typical route for pitchers. However, since Ohtani is needed in the Dodgers lineup, the team will likely simulate a game for him as the last step of his recovery.
Given the status of the depleted Dodgers rotation, Ohtani is needed now more than ever. However, Roberts said he's tried to be patient with Ohtani's pitching debut given how calculated the team is being with his throwing progression.
“I’m trying to temper it, because I know that we’re being very methodical with this – clearly,” Roberts said earlier this month. “But yeah, when you see the arm and see what he can do, you sort of – I put my head in the place of how he can help us right now. But (I’m) trying to be patient.”
