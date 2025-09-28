Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Not Expected to Start Game 1 or 2 of Wild Card Series as Pitcher
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is not expected to start Game 1 or 2 of the Wild Card Series as a pitcher.
Following the Dodgers' sweep over the Seattle Mariners Sunday, manager Dave Roberts revealed Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will likely be the starters for the first two games of the Wild Card matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.
The Dodgers two-way star finished the 2025 season on a high note, breaking the franchise record for most home runs in a single season. Ohtani hit his 55th homer of the season in Sunday's series finale in Seattle.
The previous Dodgers franchise record was 54 home runs, which Ohtani set himself in 2024.
While Ohtani likely won't be on the mound for LA in the first two games of the Wild Card, he is slated to be the Game 3 starter if the Dodgers fail to sweep the Reds.
The defending champions are entering the postseason on a hot streak, as the Dodgers have won 15 of their last 20 games to conclude the regular season.
The Dodgers secured the sweep over the Mariners Sunday, and did not know who they would face in the Wild Card round until after their game. The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, but the New York Mets were shutout by the Miami Marlins.
The Mets' loss gave the Reds a ticket to the postseason, with Cincinnati heading to Dodger Stadium for the Wild Card Series. In the regular season, the Dodgers won five of six games against the Reds.
LA even swept the Reds at Dodger Stadium in August, an indication that the Dodgers could replicate a similar performance this month if firing on all cylinders.
Based on Roberts' remarks, it appears the Dodgers will use their best pitchers to kick off the postseason. Snell is sporting a 2.35 ERA in 61.1 innings of work, while Yamamoto has a 2.49 ERA across 173.2 innings pitched this season.
The Dodgers' Wild Card roster will not include Clayton Kershaw, who made the final regular season start of his career Sunday. However, the three-time Cy Young winner is still expected to play a role for the Dodgers in the postseason.
As for Ohtani, he may not be starting on the mound for the first two games of the Wild Card, but he is expected to be in the lineup as LA's designated hitter.
