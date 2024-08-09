Dodgers Sign Former NL West Rival Pitcher Out of Independent League
Right-handed pitcher Jon Duplantier signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as reported by his former team, the Lake Country DockHounds. Duplantier had two major league stints pitching for the National League West-rival Arizona Diamondbacks, in 2019 and 2021.
Duplantier has been assigned to the Dodgers' Double-A Tulsa affiliate.
If the right-hander was to earn a promotion to the majors this season, he would be a low-leverage arm in the Dodgers' bullpen. It's more likely that Duplantier will complete the remainder of the 2024 season in the minors, and effectively audition to return in 2025.
Duplantier made his way to the Dodgers organization from Lake Country in the independent American Association. He had phenomenal numbers for the team, allowing no earned runs on six hits through 18 innings of work. Additionally, Duplantier posted 30 strikeouts.
On Aug. 3, his most recent start, Duplantier struck out 12 through six innings. The right-hander helped lead Lake Country to its sixth consecutive win.
“It means more because we’ve won six in a row following the All-Star break,” Duplantier said via the team's transcript. “Not only that, but we’re doing it with a lot of new guys in the clubhouse. That’s been the most impressive part, and that’s credit to those new guys.”
Duplantier has spent time with other teams in the minors before pitching for the DockHounds.
The right-hander spent time with the New York Mets in Triple-A Syracuse this year but was released by the organization in June.
Prior to his release, Duplantier had a 5.31 ERA coming out of the bullpen for Syracuse. The 30-year-old had a 2.19 WHIP with 22 strikeouts over 20.1 innings in 16 appearances.
This isn't the first time Duplantier has spent time pitching for the Dodgers organization. In 2022, the right-hander also pitched for Oklahoma City, the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate.
The Rice University alum was drafted by the Diamondbacks in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft.
In 2019, Duplantier made his MLB debut with Arizona. Coming in as relief for Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly, Duplantier pitched three innings for the Snakes as the team took on the Padres at Petco Park.
The right-hander pitched in just two games in 2019, ending the season with a 4.42 ERA.
Duplantier also played three games for Dodgers' division rival, Arizona, in 2021. Duplantier had a mid-season stint as a starter for the Diamondbacks but finished the season with a 7.88 ERA.