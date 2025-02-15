Dodgers Sign Former NLCS MVP Outfielder in Shocking Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers have added another former champion to the roster.
In an offseason unlike any other, it is hard to think of another MLB team — let alone any other professional sports team — that has retooled with this much prowess coming off of a championship.
More news: Clayton Kershaw Agrees to Contract With Dodgers, Joins LA at Spring Training
Los Angeles is now looking to past post season failures in an effort to better their team.
The 2021 NLCS MVP for the Atlanta Braves, after taking down the Dodgers, was none other than outfielder Eddie Rosario. In those six games, he picked apart L.A. with three home runs, 14 hits, and nine RBIs.
A few seasons later, the Dodgers have now signed Rosario to a minor league deal.
It is hard to point to a weakness in the robust Los Angeles roster, but the outfield could be a place where there is less comfort than some of the other positions.
Michael Conforto, Tommy Edman, and Teoscar Hernandez can expect to get a majority of the reps, while James Outman, Andy Pages, and Chris Taylor are also available if need be.
More news: Dave Roberts Reveals Dodgers’ Opening Day Starter for Japan Series vs Cubs
The minor league signing becomes that much more important when it is considered that three of the aforementioned outfielders have been in talks of not having a spot on the Opening Day roster.
As the roster gets tighter and L.A. needs to pare down to the MLB-mandated 26-man restriction, trade talks have been swirling around Taylor, Outman and Pages.
It wouldn't be surprising if the Rosario move is a result of this prospect, but it is also not shocking if it is simply a signing to add more depth to keep in minor league play.
Rosario, at 33 years old, had a major slump in 2024 spending time with the Washington Nationals and the Braves.
His abysmal batting average of .175 across 91 games saw 10 home runs 35 RBIs and 52 hits for the two teams.
The 33-year-old outfielder looks for a career resurgence with Los Angeles, and it will start in spring training where Rosario already has a locker at Camelback Ranch.
More news: Dodgers All-Star Dealing With Surprise Injury, Behind Schedule at Spring Training
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.