Dodgers Sign 12-Year Veteran Pitcher in Free Agency to Bolster Bullpen
The Los Angeles Dodgers have spent a ton of money to add significant MLB talent to their roster offseason. But, the franchise is also doing its due diligence on the margins.
The Dodgers agreed to a minor league deal with right-handed relief pitcher Luis García, per Just Baseball Media’s Aram Leighton on X. In addition to a minor league contract, Los Angeles invited García to spring training.
García has made at least 60 MLB appearances across the last three seasons. He has moved around to several teams throughout his 12-season career, including the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, and Boston Red Sox.
García has also signed contracts with the New York Yankees and Dodgers in the past, but never made an MLB appearance with the team.
Back in 2004, the Dodgers signed García as a free agent out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic – the same hometown as 2025’s most sought-after free-agent outfielder Juan Soto.
Last season, García began the year with the Angels, who signed him to a free-agent contract. He made 45 appearances out of the bullpen, logging a 3.71 ERA and 40 strikeouts.
The Angels traded García to the Red Sox at the trade deadline for a quartet of minor-league talent. Boston sent over shortstop Matthew Lugo, first baseman Niko Kavadas, and right-handed pitchers Ryan Zeferjahn and Yeferson Vargas.
García posted an 8.22 ERA across 15 appearances with the Red Sox, which was a career-worst. He had not recorded an ERA higher than 4.07 since his 7.56 ERA from the 2020 season with the Rangers.
García’s season with Boston was cut short. The Red Sox placed García on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation on Aug. 27.
He was sent on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox but never returned to MLB in 2024. Through his rehab assignment, García only pitched one inning and did not allow any runs.
The Dodgers have a strong bullpen heading into 2025. Recently signed reliever Tanner Scott is projected to be the closer for Los Angeles. But, right-handers Michael Kopech, Blake Treinen, and Kirby Yates will also be valuable pieces.
García will have a chance to fight for a spot in the bullpen at spring training. The Dodgers have their first game on Feb. 20 against the Chicago Cubs at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. Then, they open their regular season on March 18 in Japan.
