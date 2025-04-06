Dodgers Star Pitcher Exits Game in 3rd Inning Same Day Blake Snell Goes on Injured List
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had much better days regarding pitching news.
During Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tyler Glasnow was pulled after two full innings, leaving the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the third.
The very first pitch from Alex Vesia in relief was a grand slam.
Glasnow's final line on the rainy Sunday included two hits allowed, five walks, and five earned runs across two innings pitched. He also added two strikeouts over his 60 pitches.
This trip to Philadelphia has been anything but sunny for the Dodgers as it was announced Blake Snell would be making his way to the injury list after throwing a morning bullpen session.
In Snell's place, there are a few southpaws in Triple-A who can do what they can to fill his void on the mound like Landon Knack and Justin Wrobleski. Both arms have had recent success in their respective outings in Oklahoma City.
As for Glasnow, the Newhall, CA native will just have to shake off his Sunday outing in the rain and look to his next scheduled start. That next nod will be back at home against the Chicago Cubs on April 12.
The forecast is fortunately not calling for rain that evening at Dodger Stadium.
Glasnow could be seen exasperated all afternoon, but not fully getting his footing on the mound in Philadelphia may have been one of the key reasons for his performance.
When pitching coach Mark Prior came out to the mound to check on him prior to being yanked from the game, it could be assumed that the right-hander was upset discussing his footing.
Additionally, the rain seemed to make a major impact on Glasnow's control as the pitcher was also seen wiping his hands constantly to try and get a better feel on the ball.
There is only one course of action for a big league pitcher to take after a poor performance, regardless of weather, and that is to work towards the next start and put the previous one behind him.
