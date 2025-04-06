Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Won't Rule Out Using New Torpedo Bats
The Los Angeles Dodgers seem to be doing just fine this season in the midst of the torpedo bat craze taking over the baseball world.
The latest player on the star-studded roster who has spoken out on the new, barrel-improved bats is reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani.
More news: Dodgers’ Reliever Joins Team in Philadelphia Hinting at Potential Injury
After winning his third MVP, his first World Series trophy, and becoming the first player in MLB history to hit 50 or more home runs and steal 50 or more bases in his first of 10 years with the Dodgers, it's safe to say that Ohtani's offense needs no adjustments.
After an offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum, it would make sense for Ohtani to look for a bat to speed up his swing with more mass on the barrel, which is what these torpedo bats seem to promise with their bowling pin-like shape.
The redistributed weight would definitely cause an increase in the speed at which the ball leaves the bat as well, but feel is everything for a hitter, especially one with the expertise of Ohtani.
As for if the reigning MVP would try it out, he told reporters that it would take some time for him to consider it.
More news: Multiple Dodgers Trying Out New Torpedo Bats Taking MLB By Storm
"I don’t think I’d suddenly start using it. I wouldn’t completely rule out the possibility, but I’m very satisfied with my current bat, and I feel like I’m getting the right feel from it. So, for now, I think I’ll stick with the bat I’m using."
A few other Dodgers like Max Muncy and Kike Hernandez have already expressed interest in the switch, but one has yet to see the New York Yankees-level success of it.
Muncy previously said that he would put in an overnight order and noted the lack of changes in a baseball bat since the inception of baseball over a century ago.
“For me, it’s exciting just because there hasn’t been much of this,” Muncy said. “But nothing’s ever been as drastic as what this is.”
Unfortunately, Muncy didn't get a hit with the torpedo bat when he made the switch Wednesday, and switched back to his traditional bat and then smacked a two-run double.
Perhaps Ohtani will stick to his usual piece of lumber that has already seen such historic marks, but regardless, the torpedo bat craze lives on.
More news: Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Called 'Soft' By 12-Year Veteran MLB All-Star
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.