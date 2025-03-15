Dodgers Superstar at Risk of Missing Tokyo Series in Brutal Turn of Events
The excitement surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers in Japan is evidence of the franchise's global popularity.
More news: Diamondbacks Pitcher Says It's 'Frustrating' That Dodgers Are Signing Everyone
While the experience has been a pleasure for fans, it's also been enjoyable for the players. Dodgers reliever Anthony Banda took his son to Pokémon Headquarters, pitchers Blake Snell and Tanner Scott enjoyed Tsukiji Nippon Fish Port, and a handful of other L.A. players went on a group outing to watch sumo wrestlers.
And, in the Dodgers' first exhibition game against the Yomiuri Giants, Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run bomb in the Tokyo Dome.
There have been several highlights leading up to Opening Day in Japan against the Chicago Cubs.
However, Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts is in jeopardy of missing the Tokyo Series due to an illness. Betts will not play in either of the team's exhibition games, in hopes that he will recover in time for the season opener against the Cubs.
“He’s been really sick, lost some weight, so we were trying to get him hydrated,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett.
The Dodgers skipper described Betts’ illness as similar to the flu with vomiting that has recently relented.
Nevertheless, there is still a chance the Dodgers star competes in the Tokyo Series. Betts will go through a workout ahead of Sunday's exhibition game, and the Dodgers will reevaluate him the day after.
Betts spent the offseason preparing to be the team's starting shortstop, which is already a tough task when fully healthy. Miguel Rojas or Tommy Edman are two candidates to replace Betts if he is unable to play in the Tokyo Series.
More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Breaks Silence on Decision to Stop Throwing Progression
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.